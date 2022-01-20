Okemos considers changing mascot from “Chiefs” to “Wolves”

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Okemos School District is considering changing its mascot to the Wolves.

The district dropped its “Chiefs” logo last year because school officials said it was offensive to Native Americans.

The district originally went by Chiefs or Chieftains to honor Chief John Okemos, for whom the town is named.

The decision on the new mascot was made by a committee that took suggestions from the community. The 22 member group included students, staff, parents, alumni, and a representative from the Native American community.

The group narrowed the list to the Grizzlies, Owls, and Eagles as well as the Wolves.

The district is keeping its colors of maroon and light blue.

The choice still needs to be formally ratified by the Okemos school board.

Once approved, students will have the chance to submit ideas and designs for a new logo.

