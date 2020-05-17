Okemos farmers market opens for the season with new guidelines

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — The farmers market in Okemos opened for business on Saturday.

There were new guidelines for shoppers and vendors in light of COVID-19 and recommendations from public health officials.

Vendors set up their tents at least six feet apart and organizers expanded the main aisle to give shoppers more room.

They also had hand sanitizer for everyone and required people to wear masks.

6 News spoke with shoppers who said they feel safe with the new measures in place and are just happy to support their local businesses again.

The farmers market also had a curbside pick up option for shoppers to order ahead.

The market will be open every Saturday through October.