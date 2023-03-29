LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report from WalletHub about the average credit scores in cities around the country provided some interesting insights about the mid-Michigan area.

Okemos has the highest median credit scores in mid-Michigan, falling into the 95th percentile for the U.S., with a median credit score of 766.

Unfortunately, the Capital City was not ranked nearly as high. WalletHub put Lansing in the 25th percentile, with an average credit score of 675.

As for other mid-Michigan localities, Howell ranked in the 79th percentile with a median score of 746, East Lansing ranked in the 68th percentile with a median score of 733, Owosso ranked in the 40th percentile with a median score of 697 and Jackson ranked in the 31st percentile with a median score of 683.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau defines a credit score as “a prediction of your credit behavior.”

A study from WalletHub evaluated 2,568 cities across the U.S. and analyzed the median credit scores and ranked them from best to worst.

When identifying cities with high and low credit scores, WalletHub used information from TransUnion from October 2022.

For the sample groups, WalletHub only evaluated the “city proper” area and excluded surrounding metro areas.

Cities were categorized using the following population sizes: