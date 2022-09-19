LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While millions mourned the queen, here’s a mid-Michigan man who is continuing the fight for Ukraine.

He literally drives ambulances from other European countries into the war-torn country.

The man goes by “Ody,” and he’s worked in the transportation industry for the past 16 years, which is why he’s helping victims of the war between Russia and Ukraine by sending buses and ambulances to help them escape.

Ody has already driven three there, but his goal now is to drive over a fourth.

“The number of casualties each day, while they don’t publicize it, is in the hundreds,” said Ody Norkins, Vice President of the Michigan Flyer.

When the war between Russia and Ukraine began, Norkin says as someone who grew up in Israel, he had to help, because of what his grandparents from Odesa went through many years ago.

“We lost my grandparents because the Russians in 1941 would not evacuate them,” continued Norkin. “They were considered too old to work in the camps and the war camps and the Siberian war camps. And they only took people who were able-bodied workers.”

As vice president at the bus service the Michigan Flyer, his mission to send transportation to the Ukrainian border has become a passion.

“These ambulances are serving the community at large both civilian and military,” continued Norkin. “Only ambulances can travel around the clock. All other vehicles can not travel once it’s dark because of the curfew.”

One ambulance took him and others 30 hours of driving.

“So we heard the sirens, we saw the missile strips in the sky. But they weren’t targeting civilian populations, but those missiles were so inaccurate they were hitting civilian populations,” said Norkin.

He’s been able to donate medicine and medical supplies along with buses and vans thanks to his personal connections in countries like Poland, Romania, and even in Michigan with Sparrow hospital and McLaren.

Plus, his connection with one of his closest friends, who says he and Norkin don’t agree on much.

“When it comes to politics, it makes Ody mad that I’m always right. But ya know,” said Steve Linder, a retired politician.

Linder decided to help anyway and raise about $100,000 in donations, mostly from religious organizations.

“And I stepped up, and my family and other friends and former clients of mines stepped up and are continuing to step using our connections I made in politics to assemble yet another pot of money to buy yet another vehicle,” continued Linder.

“They can’t order anything in Ukraine. They’re depending on humanitarian support which is what we’re providing,” said Norkin.

If you’d like to donate towards Ody’s efforts, click here.