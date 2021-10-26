Okemos principal resigns after just months of working in the position

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos principal Daniel Hyliard has resigned after he says he got an opportunity to return to his previous district at Ann Arbor Public Schools.
Hyliard will be transitioning into his new role on Nov. 1, 2021.
As Hyliard moves on, Okemos superintendent John J. Hood has named Andrea Hallead as interim principal, effective November 1, 2021 through the end of this school year.
“Mrs. Hallead has deep knowledge of the Okemos High School community, serving as a school counselor and assistant principal demonstrating particular strengths in social emotional support and in establishing strong relationships with all students.
Her skills are further complimented by the outstanding staff at Okemos High School, and I am confident in her leadership to assist Okemos High School with a positive transition,” Hood said.
Hyliard wrote Okemos students, staff, parents and guardians the following letter:
Good Morning Okemos Students, Staff, Parents, and Guardians,
I have received an unexpected and rare opportunity to return to my previous district in a new
capacity and am writing to inform you all that, after much thought and discussion with my family,
I have decided to return to Ann Arbor Public Schools, Ann Arbor, MI. This was not a decision
made lightly.
In our short time together as a team we have created efficient processes in classroom
communication, collaborated with students, staff, and community members in the implementation
of an Academic Learning Center, begun the process of phasing out “general” and “studies”
courses and most importantly increased student agency in ALL of our decision making at Okemos
High School.
I am extremely proud of the work that we have accomplished together as a TEAM at Okemos
High School. I am confident that the talented Okemos staff, together with parents, students, and
members of the community, will be able to continue that work moving forward. Okemos High
School was and continues to be an institution of academic, athletic, musical, and artistic
excellence. I am proud of the work we have done to create a foundation for continued innovation,
vision, and excellence moving forward with equity as our core value.
I will be transitioning to my new role, effective November 1st, 2021. I am thankful for the
opportunity to serve a vibrant community that continues to come together to support ALL of their
students. Thank you for your support during my time at Okemos High School and your continued
support as I transition back to Ann Arbor Public Schools.
With Gratitude,
Dr. Daniel Hyliard