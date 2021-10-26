Okemos principal resigns after just months of working in the position

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos principal Daniel Hyliard has resigned after he says he got an opportunity to return to his previous district at Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Hyliard will be transitioning into his new role on Nov. 1, 2021.

As Hyliard moves on, Okemos superintendent John J. Hood has named Andrea Hallead as interim principal, effective November 1, 2021 through the end of this school year.

“Mrs. Hallead has deep knowledge of the Okemos High School community, serving as a school counselor and assistant principal demonstrating particular strengths in social emotional support and in establishing strong relationships with all students.

Her skills are further complimented by the outstanding staff at Okemos High School, and I am confident in her leadership to assist Okemos High School with a positive transition,” Hood said.

Hyliard wrote Okemos students, staff, parents and guardians the following letter: