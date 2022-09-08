OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Okemos Education Association and the Board of Education have reached an agreement on the 2022-23 contract for teachers.

Additionally, the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 school year has been finalized.

A statement from Superintendent John J. Hood, OEA President Elena Mapley and Board of Education President Mary Gebara recognized the hard work of their educators.

“We continue to strive to meet collective values of supporting student learning and instructional time and recognize the hard work and dedication of our teaching staff in an ever-changing and challenging public education landscape,” the statement read.

Looking ahead to next year, the district has already started working on a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The district is working towards eliminating all early release days and changing them to full days of professional development.

“The Okemos community continues to support public education, and for that we jointly recognize and thank you. It is truly a privilege working with your children and within a community that so deeply supports and values its school system and all those in it,” the statement from Hood, Mapley and Gebara continued.