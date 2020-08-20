Okemos Public Schools will postpone three other sports

Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos Public Schools announced today they will postpone volleyball, swimming/diving, and soccer for the high school and middle school levels.

The superintendent and other Okemos Public School officials said they’re hoping for a spring season, if health conditions allow for it.

“We acknowledge the disappointment this will bring to our student athletes and their families, but it is our genuine hope that we will be able to offer the opportunity to practice and compete when the risks are lower and we can meet our district’s established safety expectations,” they wrote.

The officials said even though the fall season will not continue as per usual, conditioning that has already met safety protocols can continue in order for students to have a space to develop skills and be part of an organized school experience.

The Okemos Public Schools decision to cancel the three sports comes after the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) made the decision Friday August 14 to postpone high school football until the Spring of 2021.

