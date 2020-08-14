Okemos school board gives green light to three fall sports to compete and practice

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)– The Okemos Board of Education voted tonight to allow three fall sports to compete and practice, while other fall sports are waiting for the board’s approval.

Football, volleyball, soccer and swim and dive athletes can only participate in outdoor conditioning for now.

Tennis, golf and cross country athletes can practice and compete.

The school board highlighted that football, volleyball, soccer and swim and dive have been identified as ‘high risk’ and ‘medium risk’ sports by the MHSAA. While tennis, golf and cross country have been identified as ‘low risk’ sports by the MHSAA.

According to board members, tennis can have 14 athletes, golf can have 6 and cross country will have approximately 40.

There will be some changes though. In cross country for example, the school board says that start and finish lines will be expanded so athletes can social distance, and there will be no spectators at the competitions.

School board members explained that this is the plan for Phase 4 for the ‘MI Safe Start’ plan.