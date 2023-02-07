OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – A false report of an active shooter at Okemos High School and other Michigan schools caused chaos and confusion for parents, students and staff.

As a result, Okemos schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Students can return to school from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to pick up personal items left during the lockdown. However, the district asks that families wait until Feb. 8 unless necessary.

The building will still be open on Wednesday to allow students to retrieve their belongings and speak with mental health specialists. Specialists will be available for staff from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Specialists will be available for students from 12-2 p.m.

“On Thursday, we will have extra mental health specialists at OHS in case any students need help processing. We are incredibly proud of the response of our students and staff, as well as the many law enforcement agencies. We will see you all soon,” said Okemos High School Principal Dan Kemsley.