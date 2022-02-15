OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)—Okemos Public Schools released an email update to the community stating they will continue to stick with their mask requirement.

The public school district mentioned in the email that masking in public schools is no longer mandatory, but it is still strongly recommended as an effective mitigation measure.

They referred to the Ingham County Health Department’s two emergency orders in educational institutions.

“Both the CDC and MDHHS recommend universal indoor masking by all students (ages 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Wearing a mask while in public indoor settings, including in educational institutions, remains to be strongly recommended by ICHD.” Ingham County Health Department

The Okemos Schools will continue to require masks across all settings and will revisit this based on our local risk level and guidance from the ICHD and other health agencies. Okemos Public Schools

Okemos Public Schools say they started masking requirements at the beginning of the school year when it was strongly recommended not mandated by the CDC. Ingham County remains at high risk of transmission. The school district says masking is the most effective way to prevent transmission in school buildings.

Updated COVID Procedures: Test-to-Stay Protocol: If rapid tests are available in your district, test-to-stay will take place to keep students and staff in school.

Complete a rapid test on days 3 and 5 following exposure (Day 0) prior to entering the school building or getting on the bus.

Wear a well-fitting mask for days 1-10.

Self-monitor, or parent-monitor, for symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days. Isolate and get tested if an individual starts to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Mask-to-Stay Protocol: If rapid tests are not available in your district, mask-to-stay will take place to keep students and staff in school, when possible.