Okemos students to compete in national solar car race

More than 30 high school team from around the world made their way to Fort worth, Texas to compete this weekend. The teams include a group from right here in mid-Michigan.

The students are using their skills and the sun to help build a brighter future.

” We’ve been working on the car since the fall of 2017,” said. Okemos solar racing club‘s team captain William Jones and their hard work is about to pay off.

“It has been a huge process,” said Jones. “We started essentially with a blank sheet of paper, there’s been no how to guide or anything like that.”

The club’s 18 students are taking part in the Solar Car Challenge happening at the Texas Motor Speedway.

“Cross our fingers, but thus far our cars been incredibly reliable,” said Jones.

This program is geared at motivating students in science, engineering and alternative energy.

“We’ve learned how to build a solar car,” said Jones. “There are very few high schoolers in the entire world who can claim to do that.”

Some competitors are coming from across the country and world and this includes Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Bahamas.

“In the near future you’re gonna see a lot more electric cars out on the roads,” said Jones. “You might even see one in your garage before you know it.”

Monday is when the green flag waves to start the beginning of the four day race and each team will drive six hours each day.

“We’re gonna do a drivers swap about every hour-and-a-half and that way our drivers are gonna stay cool and focused,” Jones said.

The race wraps up Thursday with the goal of their car traveling the most miles.

Jones said, “We’ve been working really hard and we’re really excited to try and compete.”