Olivet College going virtual for 2 weeks

OLIVET, Mich. (WOOD) — Olivet College is going online only for two weeks, citing an increase in coronavirus cases.

College President Steven Corey announced the move Friday, saying it would go into effect Monday.

The college’s online COVID-19 dashboard shows it has 17 “active” cases among its campus population and 95 people in quarantine.

In addition to online classes for 14 days, gatherings and high- or moderate-risk activities have been suspended. Student employment is on hold, too.

Corey reminded everyone to follow coronavirus mitigation practices, like wearing a mask in public, maintaining 6-foot social distancing. He also reminded students they shouldn’t have visitors, including family, on campus, nor should they have gather in groups of more than five.