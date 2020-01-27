On-the-spot interviews for immediate job openings at Lansing job fair on January 30th

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three Lansing-area biotech companies will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, January 30th.



Neogen, Emergent BioSolutions, and Niowave will have on-the-spot interviews for immediate job openings at the three companies.



The companies are offering positions from entry-level to supervisory including manufacturing, accounting, human resources and biotechnology specialties.

The joint job fair represents an excellent opportunity for job seekers to learn more about the openings at three companies at the same time and place. And, if you like what you hear, we can begin the employment process right there with an initial job interview Julie Mann, Neogen’s Senior Director of Corporate Human Resources

Neogen develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety.



Emergent BioSolutions provides solutions that target public health threats.



Niowave researches, develops and manufactures superconducting electron linear accelerators which are used for medical radioisotope production.



The event will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Neighborhood Empowerment Center at 600 W. Maple Street.