One and Done: Lansing Ignite FC shuts down soccer operations

The owners of the Lansing Ignite FC are stopping operations, effective immediately.

The professional soccer club had played one season at Cooley Law School Stadium in downtown Lansing.

Team leadership says they could not find a realistic economic path that would allow the team to continue beyond this season.

“We are extremely disappointed to make this announcement, and we know our fans will be disappointed too,” said Tom Dickson, owner of Lansing Ignite. “We brought the team to Lansing with high hopes for success, but due to business realities, we simply have no option other than to discontinue the operation.

The team ended the season with 12 wins, 6 losses and 10 draws. The Ignite lost in the first round of the league playoffs.