CHELSEA, Mich. (WLNS) — One person is in critical condition after a crash on I-94 west near Main Street in Chelsea Monday morning.

Three semi-trucks and three cars were involved in the crash, according to the MSP First District Twitter page.

“Westbound I-94 is completely shutdown,” MSP said.

Officials said that it appears one semi-truck lost control because of the snowy roads and jack knifed, causing other cars to crash.

There were injuries from the crash and people were taken to the local hospitals, MSP said.

If you are in the area, officials said to find other routes.