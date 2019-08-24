One dead after shooting in South Waverly

A man was killed at approximately 4:42 A.M. Saturday.
Police responded to the parking lot of an unknown business located in the 4800 block of South Waverly.
When officers arrived they located a 23-year-old Lansing male with multiple gun shot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lansing Police Department tells us, there is no ongoing threat to the public.
If anyone has any information contact Detective Michael Looney at 517-483-6869.
