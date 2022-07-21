The Chevrolet Equinox that crashed in Easton Township Thursday morning, leaving one dead and two injured.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A car accident in Easton Township left one dead and two injured Thursday morning.

At around 9:09 a.m., Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders arrived at a one-car rollover on Haynor Road near Dick Road in Easton Township.

Further investigation showed that a car driven by a 24-year-old female from Orleans was eastbound on Haynor Rd and left the northside of the road as it turned at Dick Rd.

After veering off the road, the vehicle struck a tree and ejected a 25-year-old male passenger. The man is from Portland and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 7-year-old boy was also injured. The female driver and 7-year-old were transported to Sparrow Ionia Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigators Unity.