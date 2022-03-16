HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was killed in an apartment fire in Howell Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Howell Area Fire Department arrived at Grand Plaza Apartments on the 100 block of South Highlander Way around 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, three minutes after the call reporting the fire had been placed.

The fire was kept to just one apartment, but the person who lived there was found dead.

Officials have yet to release the name of the individual who died.

The Howell Police Department is leading the investigation, with the Howell Area Fire Department investigating the cause and origin of the flames.