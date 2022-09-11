EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Details are coming in about an overnight shooting that left one person injured, and forced East Lansing Police to clear out game day crowds from surrounding bars.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers in downtown East Lansing heard gunshots near the intersection of Albert and M.A.C. Ave.

According to a Facebook post from MSU Police, the suspect is believed to have left the area around 2:37 a.m.

Officials found a wounded victim who was transported to the hospital.

According to ELPD, the shooting victim is expected to recover.

Detectives with ELPD are investigating the situation, but they do not believe there is threat to general public at large.

One officer told 6 News that this was not a random incident.

