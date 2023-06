WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving two vehicles killed one person and injured another Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened around 6 a.m. on M-52 between Webberville and Stockbridge.

6 News arrived at the scene around 7:20 a.m. and saw first responders blocking traffic at the intersection of M-52 and Dennis Rd.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the air and online as more information becomes available.