LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating an attack that occurred Saturday evening in a Lansing home.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the 500 block of West Willow Street, Lansing police confirmed.

Four women were attacked and beaten up, and one man was stabbed. All were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested by police. He also had been stabbed in the leg.

Police did not reveal much more information about the situation.

Officials said that the attack/stabbing is not a random act and that there is no threat to the public.