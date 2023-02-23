LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSU Police and Public Safety Department has released an update via Sparrow Hospital on the conditions of the hospitalized student victims of the shooting on MSU’s campus.

One student has been discharged and is now at home, after previously being in serious condition.

The status of the other students, as announced by Sparrow, is one student remaining in critical condition, two in serious, but stable condition and the other is reported to be in fair condition.

All five were injured in the shooting on campus on Feb. 13 that also left three students dead.