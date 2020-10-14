Driver pronounced dead on scene of crash in Ionia County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A female driver was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash in Ionia County Wednesday morning.

At 10:50 a.m, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an unknown crash at the intersection of Hawley Hwy and W Bluewater Hwy, in Boston Township.

A Dodge Avenger driven by a 71-year-old female was traveling Southbound on Hawley Hwy and came upon the intersection.

After stopping at the stop sign the woman began to travel South across W Bluewater Hwy and was struck by a Westbound Semi hauling livestock.

The female driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the semi, a male, was uninjured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar