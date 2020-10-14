Driver pronounced dead on scene of crash in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A female driver was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash in Ionia County Wednesday morning.

At 10:50 a.m, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an unknown crash at the intersection of Hawley Hwy and W Bluewater Hwy, in Boston Township.

A Dodge Avenger driven by a 71-year-old female was traveling Southbound on Hawley Hwy and came upon the intersection.

After stopping at the stop sign the woman began to travel South across W Bluewater Hwy and was struck by a Westbound Semi hauling livestock.

The female driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the semi, a male, was uninjured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.