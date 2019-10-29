UPDATE: Two people dead in crash on I-96

HANDY TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Officers say two people died today after the driver ran off the road and hit a tree.
The incident happened today around 7:00 a.m. on eastbound I-96 west of Fowlerville Road.
An investigation has still not determined how the 2019 Subaru Ascent went off the road, but after the vehicle hit the tree it caught fire.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and front seat passenger died in the crash which is registered to a 72-year-old woman from East Lansing.
The two who died in the crash have not been identified at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
