Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — One person is in the hospital with minor injuries after a two-car crash near Riley St. in Lansing Friday night, Lansing Police report.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when two cars crashed on S. Cedar St. Only one of the cars hit a utility pole.

Lansing Board of Water and Light is on the scene fixing the utility pole.

The south-bound lanes of Cedar St. are still closed as of 9:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.