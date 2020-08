UPDATE: One person was hospitalized today after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The incident happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Waverly Road and Waverly Hills Road, just south of I-496.

The 23-year-old man who was driving the car was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital, according to Lansing Township Police.

The man was the only person in the vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple departments responded to a vehicle crash that downed a telephone pole on Waverly Hills Road.

A person was taken to a local area hospital after the crash near S. Waverly Road.

Police and Trooper vehicles were blocking the intersection and tonight the cause of the incident is still under investigation.