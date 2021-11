EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A customer shopping at Snipes clothing store was shot during an armed robbery in Eaton County located in a shopping plaza near the corner of Waverly and West Saginaw Highway.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies say one victim has been taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation continues and we will have more information tonight on 6 News At 11.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.