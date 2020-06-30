Update: Multiple people sent to a local hospital after an apartment fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): Fire crews responded to an apartment fire around 10:00 p.m. today in Lansing.



The apartment complex was located on East Kilborn Street near Old Town. The fire started in a kitchen and created a lot of smoke that spread throughout the building, according to the Lansing Fire Department.



Officials say people were hanging out of windows for help and fresh air. Fire crews performed multiple ladder rescues and people were taken to a local hospital. Most of the people suffered from smoke inhalation and no reports of life-threatening injuries.



The fire was knocked out quickly and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lansing Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire on East Kilborn Street.



The apartment complex is just west of the Grand River near Old Town.



A 6 News Photographer is on the scene where he says one person was taken away on a stretcher.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. >>>