VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A 23-year-old Mason woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Vevay Township.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles crashed on College Rd., north of Columbia Rd. in Vevay Township, at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

An 83-year-old woman from Mason was driving north on College Rd. when she was hit by a 26-year-old Mason man who was driving south.

The 83-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but a 23-year-old woman riding with the Mason man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.