ADRIAN, Mich. (WLNS) — Police responded to a shooting call Monday in the McVicar and East Maumee area of Adrian, and during the investigation, a 35-year-old from Adrian arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses at the crime scene told police that the victim arrived in the area by vehicle. Then, officials say, a suspect fired a handgun into the vehicle. After the shooting happened, the victim, suspect, and several other vehicles left the area, witnesses said.

The 35-year-old Adrian resident was shot in the lower body, and officials say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives said they saw additional vehicles arrive in the area during their investigation. They attempted to stop the vehicles, believing the suspect might be with the group, and they drove away.

A short vehicle chase followed. Eventually police were forced to run after two people, and during the chase the two people were caught.

Police recovered a handgun from the vehicle that drove away; however, they do not currently believe that it was the weapon used in the original shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say the shooting victim has not cooperated so far. Police are processing several vehicles related to the investigation for evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Putnam at 517-264-4808, or to e-mail information to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.