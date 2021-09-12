One stabbed in chest in Isabella County

One of the drivers somehow ended up on the other driver’s hood as she attempted to flee the scene. (Getty Images)

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning, around 5:26 a.m. deputies arrived at 3700 east Deerfield Road in Union Township to locate a find a local man who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival at the apartment, there was no one with a stab wound at the scene. Officials were alerted that the victim was at a local medical facility.

The 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, and the injuries are believed to be non-fatal.

After being stabilized, the man was transferred to a hospital outside of Isabella County.

Witnesses and a person of interest have been interviewed, and detectives are still working on the case.

According to a statement from Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies were assisted by the Central Michigan University Police Department, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Mt Pleasant

Police Department and Michigan State Police.

The condition of the 24-year-old is not known at this time.

>>>> 6 News will keep your updated as more developments are made in the case.