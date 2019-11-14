One woman’s donation leaves a lasting legacy

Faith Small passed away in 2016, but her legacy lives on.



“My mom said that she was somebody who paid attention and gave to the small things but it made big differences, said President and CEO of Youth Haven, Lars Carlson.



Youth Haven is an organization with a goal to give hope and strength to kids in difficult situations. The children go to camp where they get encouragement, a sense of self-worth, and a sense of purpose. The Faith Hope Foundation gave the program more than a million dollars. And to Lars, the donation means everything.



“It was just such a blessing. The opportunities it has afforded us to do so many things. Being a 51-year-old organization we have a large number of buildings and facilities that many just needed upgrading and so we have been able to do that,” said Carlson.



Just last year Youth Haven welcomed more than 15-hundred kids to camp and served more than 27,000 meals, all without taking any federal or state money. Lars says it’s the stories he keeps hearing that ultimately inspires them.

“We have a lot of stories now that come back either through social media or people even stopping in our office and saying I came to Youth Haven when I was a child and it changed my life. It gave me hope. It gave me a perspective that I am worth something,” said Carlson.



For more information on how you can get involved you can visit their website below.

https://www.youthhaven.org/