EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers have closed an Oneida Township intersection after a deadly car crash.

According to Michigan State Police First District on Twitter, the intersection at Mt. Hope Highway and Cochran Road is closed while troopers investigate the crash.

“Avoid the area and find a different route,” the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the air and online as more information becomes available.