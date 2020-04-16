‘Operation Gridlock’ organizer shocked by protest turnout

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The ‘Operation Gridlock’ protest was held by the Michigan Conservative Coalition in downtown Lansing.

Matt Seely is with the conservative coalition and organized the protest. He said the turnout was fantastic and shows that people across the state are united in protest.

He said they all want their communities to be safe, but at the same time they have the right to take care of their families. He said if they would have thought the governor’s stay home order was going to last until April 30, he thinks they would have all be compliant.

“She’s indicated over and over this may go well over and over this may go well into the summer and it’s unsustainable, ya know, covid-19 is not going away and the truth is that we need to come up with a plan to be able to live our lives with this going on in the background,” Seely said.

He said he wants there to be a plan that allows people to, “Stay safe, protect those who are at risk and be able to bring Michigan’s economy back and put people back to work.”