“Operation Slow Down” new driving program comes to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Slow down- that’s the message Lansing police are sending out, after being flooded with calls about people flying through neighborhood streets.

Earlier this month Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Police together launched “Operation Slow Down,”

resulting in speed trailers that clock drivers speed.

“With the recent increase in unsafe driving complaints that we’ve received throughout the city, we’re kind of advertising them a bit,” said Lansing Police Departments Traffic Sgt. Don Porter.

As of right now, there are two speed trailers out . One on the northside of Lansing and the other in south Lansing- both in residential neighborhoods.

“People can call and request them for their neighborhoods,” said Sgt. Porter.

He said he hopes these trailers not only slow people down, but also prevent future accidents and fatalities.