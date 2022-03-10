EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting Monday, March 14, masks will be considered optional in almost all City of East Lansing buildings.

Despite the change, masks will still be required at public meetings, as well as various classes programs and events brought on by the Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts.

Certain programs in which masks will be required include:

Children’s Concert Series

Budd Basketball

School Age Programs, including Before and After School and Break Care

Additionally, the East Lansing Public Library will also be requiring masks for children’s programs and events.

The City of East Lansing website says that masking procedures may be different for first responders and City staff.