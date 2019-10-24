Organization helping the victims of human trafficking

The steps at 300 South Brown Street in Jackson have told stories for nearly 100 years and now it’s getting a renovation that plans to change lives.



“It’s a miracle. Literally,” said Founder and President of SOAR Café and Farms, Michelle Cochran.



Inside this home there are empty rooms. But an organization called SOAR will soon change that. Their mission? To provide free housing and jobs for women who’ve survived human trafficking and sexual abuse. Cochran says the idea came to her after she met a young woman and heard these lyrics.



“There is thought to my role got my attention. The second thing I heard was ‘It matters how this ends’ and all I could see was her face and it just broke my heart.”



The women will also get group and individual therapy. And other things to get back on their feet. SOAR plans to start out by hosting eight to ten women. But they need your help with the renovation.



“There is a lot of structural issues that we need to start with that needs some furnace and air conditioning. It has an old boiler system in it so we are going to take that out. It needs insulation. It needs new windows. It needs updated plumbing and wiring and a kitchen,” said board member Mary Garcia.



Michelle hopes this house turns into a home.

“To imagine being somebody that has been in circumstances that they have been in to walk into a home like this is going to be probably overwhelming honestly at first, but a huge blessing.”



The project is set to be complete in about a year. If you are interested in getting involved you can visit their website. https://soarcafeandfarms.com/