LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Mason arts organization is hosting its second annual Black Balloon Project event in Lansing.

The Creative Collective is bringing awareness to those who have lost loved ones to a drug overdose.

Creative Director and Owner of the collective, Rita Vogel, has lost multiple friends to drug overdoses.

She hopes that the stigmas associated with addiction, including family members believing they are responsible for their child’s addiction will turn into a larger conversation.

”Really this is just an extension of opportunity to learn [the] language of support, to understand the need to get rid of [the] stigma, to normalize the conversations, and to really just have a safe space to express yourself,” Vogel said.

The event will feature musical performances, interpretive dance, storytelling from families of overdose loss as well as a lesson on how to administer Narcan.

“Make sure that people are trained to use Narcan because the person next to you is most likely the only one who can be the first responder,” Vogel said.

Interested in attending? The event will be happening at The Fledge in Lansing from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and tickets are available both online and at the door.