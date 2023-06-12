LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pride event that was expected to have a small turnout in Grand Haven ended up hosting thousands.

Organizers are hoping for the same outcome in Lansing.

Brooke Locke is the president of Lansing Pride, and he said that recent progress is historic.

“Michigan is safe for you,” Locke said. “To be able to say to people that you’re welcome here. And unconditionally, to be your authentic self.”

State Rep. Emily Dievendorf says she couldn’t be more proud.

“We have the biggest LGBTQ+ caucus in the history of Michigan right now, with seven legislators,” said Dievendorf. “I’m hearing from people all over the country about how they’re moving to Michigan in order to have that safety and to feel accepted.”

Recently the Human Rights Campaign applauded Governor Whitmer for establishing LGBTQ+ rights.

Locke says these laws can help save lives.

“I married a female full well knowing that that was not where I wanted to be in my life,” he continued. “Because I couldn’t live in my truth because I was afraid of the retribution.”

Fast forward to now, Locke says he’s living his best life, all while organizing the City’s largest pride festival.

“When you can be your authentic self, you’re so much more productive for everyone,” Locke continued. “And you can be happy. And that’s really all anybody wants.”

Lansing Pride is this Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.