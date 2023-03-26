OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – On March 25, a 5-year-old special needs boy from Orion Township was reported missing.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Devon St. The child’s grandfather told deputies that the boy hadn’t been seen in nearly half an hour.

The home’s rear door was open and the boy was nowhere to be found. The grandfather told authorities that the boy went into the 37-degree weather without a jacket.

The boy had a history of running off, the grandfather said.

Deputies and Orion Township Fire Department personnel searched for the boy and found him on the cover of an above-ground pool a block away from his home.

The cover had a foot of standing water on it. Paramedics gave CPR to the boy before he was transported to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

The cause of death is currently unknown.