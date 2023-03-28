LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though opioid and heroin related deaths went down across five mid-Michigan counties during 2022, there has been an increase in stimulant-related deaths.

Sparrow’s Office of the Medical Examiner has released an annual report on drug-related deaths for the past six years.

Sparrow’s report covers Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee counties.

In 2021, the office reported the highest number of drug-related deaths. For 2022, total drug-related deaths decreased by 9%, or 18 fewer deaths, making 2022 Sparrow’s second highest year for drug-related deaths.

Around 76% of all drug deaths were due to two or more substances and 82% of the total death count involved opioids, many including fentanyl.

In Ingham County, 115 out of the total 137 deaths involved at least one opioid.

(Graph/Sparrow Office of the Medical Examiner)

The biggest change in the 2022 report showed that deaths linked to drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine increased by 17%, with a jump in cocaine overdoses by 35%.