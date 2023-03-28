LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though opioid and heroin related deaths went down across five mid-Michigan counties during 2022, there has been an increase in stimulant-related deaths.
Sparrow’s Office of the Medical Examiner has released an annual report on drug-related deaths for the past six years.
Sparrow’s report covers Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee counties.
In 2021, the office reported the highest number of drug-related deaths. For 2022, total drug-related deaths decreased by 9%, or 18 fewer deaths, making 2022 Sparrow’s second highest year for drug-related deaths.
Around 76% of all drug deaths were due to two or more substances and 82% of the total death count involved opioids, many including fentanyl.
In Ingham County, 115 out of the total 137 deaths involved at least one opioid.
The biggest change in the 2022 report showed that deaths linked to drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine increased by 17%, with a jump in cocaine overdoses by 35%.