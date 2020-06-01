JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 100 people have gathered at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and High St.
Surrounding streets have been blocked off for an event that is supposed to start at 4:00 p.m.
6 News has a reporter on the scene gathering more information.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Over 100 demonstrators block major Jackson intersection
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 100 people have gathered at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and High St.