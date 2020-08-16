Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 92,720 total coronavirus cases and 6,324 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 565 cases and 6 deaths from yesterday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 92,155 cases and 6,318 deaths.
On Friday, the state agency said 67,778 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19.
