LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a juvenile boy injured.

Police confirm a call came in about a shooting around 12:45 a.m. about a boy being shot in the area of the 300 block of E. Willard Ave near Cedar St.

Overnight Lansing shooting injures juvenile. Oct. 11, 2023 (WLNS)

Police did not confirm the boy’s age or the extent of his injury, but did tell 6 News he has “non-life-threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story. 6 News will update this story as new information is confirmed.