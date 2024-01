LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured.

Police confirm the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Super Inn Lansing located at 910 American Road near Cedar St. and I-96.

The victim is a man in his 40’s according to police, and is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Police did not take anyone into custody.