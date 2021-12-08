Overnight snowfall leaves roads slick this morning

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– While winter is not officially here yet, roads may convince you otherwise. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. city and state officials began clearing and salting roads from snow.

The somewhat surprising overnight snowfall caused some delays for drivers in the early morning hours as crews were not fully ready, but by around 6 a.m. most major roads and highways began to be cleared.

While most roads were cleared of snow, they can still be very icy and slick, which is why officials with AAA want to make sure everyone heading out to start their day stays safe.

Tips for Driving in the Snow from AAA:

Stay home . Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.

. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out. Drive slowly . Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Accelerate and decelerate slowly . Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads. Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.