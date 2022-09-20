CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A school is going back to it’s normal operations following a hard lockdown that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, at around 11 a.m., Leonard Elementary School went into lockdown due to an “incident at the school.”

Officers with the Ovid Police Department, Clinton County and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were at the school and the suspect was taken into custody.

“The school returned to normal operations and will continue the remainder of the school day as scheduled,” the Facebook post concluded.