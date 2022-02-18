OWOSSO, Much. (WLNS) — An ice jam has formed by the Shiawassee River and it is continuing to grow in size

A Facebook Post from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says that the jam formed near M52 in the City of Owosso on Feb. 17.

“The Ice Jam is located on a bend in the river adjacent to Curwood Castle. Minor Flooding has been observed in the area,” the post said.

Photos of the jam were taken using a drone, showing the jam’s growth.

More minor flooding has occurred as a result of the jam.

Emergency Management has been in contact with the City of Owosso and the State, who are monitoring the situation.

Attempts to break up the ice jam are not possible because of safety concerns.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the ice jam will break apart naturally.