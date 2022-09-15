SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as a 41-year-old man from Owosso. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Initial investigation shows the man’s car left the road and rolled over, ejecting the driver from the car.

The Owosso man was not wearing a seatbelt, and officials said that speed likely played a factor in the crash.