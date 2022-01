OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – The Owosso Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in recent burglary cases.

The incident took place on the 600 block of E. Mason Street where the suspects entered a garage and allegedly stole property.

The Owosso Police would like viewers to note the clothing and backpack worn by the two suspects. Video of the suspects can be viewed here.

If you see anyone suspicious you can call the non-emergency number at 989-743-9111 or in an emergency call 911.